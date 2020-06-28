First syntax highlighter

JavaScript
I am trying to create a syntax highlighter for JS practice.

This is the code →

<html lang="en" dir="ltr">
	<head>
		<style media="screen">
			code {
				display: block;
				margin: auto;
				white-space: pre-wrap;
				border: 1px solid #000;
				padding: 10px;
				line-height: 1.5em;
				font-family: "Lucida Console", Monaco, monospace;
				max-width: 900px;
			}
			.code-elem {
				color: #D43B07;
				font-weight: bold;
			}
			.code-str {
				color: #090;
			}
			.margin {
				margin: auto;
			}
		</style>
		<script type="text/javascript">
			function syntaxhighlights() {
					var ca = document.getElementsByTagName("code");
					for(var i=0; i<ca.length; i++){
						var data =  ca[i].innerHTML;
						data = data.replace(/&quot;(.*?)&quot;/g,'<span class="code-str">&quot;$1&quot;</span>');
						data = data.replace(/&lt;(.*?)&gt;/g,'<span class="code-elem">&lt;$1&gt</span>');
						ca[i].innerHTML = data;
					}
			}
			window.addEventListener("load", syntaxhighlights);
		</script>
	</head>
	<body>
		<h2 class="margin">Code Example:</h2>
		<code>&lt;h2 id="h2class"&gt;Welcome Vistors&lt;/h2&gt;<br>&lt;p&gt;This place is a dream. Only a sleeper considers it real. Then death comes like dawn, and you wake up laughing at what you thought was your grief.&lt;/p&gt;
		</code>
	</body>
</html>

But string part, h2class, for example is not turning green.

No it won’t, because &quot; is quite different from a " doublequote.

Thanks for coming in the thread sir. There must be some way to get it working?

You could use &quot; instead of " or " instead of &quot;. Those are two different options that can get it working.

Edit: Using &quot; seems to be troublesome, so stick with the " doublequote and you should be fine.

Please forgive me I am slightly confused. Please bifurcate the statement.

Sure thing. You could either use &quot; instead of ", or you could use " instead of &quot;.

I recommend the latter option.

Not sure if this is what you are looking for

data = data.replace(/(['"])([^'"]*)\1/g,`<span class='code-str'>&quot;$2&quot;</span>`)