First syntax highlighter

JavaScript
I am trying to create a syntax highlighter for JS practice.

This is the code →

<html lang="en" dir="ltr">
	<head>
		<style media="screen">
			code {
				display: block;
				margin: auto;
				white-space: pre-wrap;
				border: 1px solid #000;
				padding: 10px;
				line-height: 1.5em;
				font-family: "Lucida Console", Monaco, monospace;
				max-width: 900px;
			}
			.code-elem {
				color: #D43B07;
				font-weight: bold;
			}
			.code-str {
				color: #090;
			}
			.margin {
				margin: auto;
			}
		</style>
		<script type="text/javascript">
			function syntaxhighlights() {
					var ca = document.getElementsByTagName("code");
					for(var i=0; i<ca.length; i++){
						var data =  ca[i].innerHTML;
						data = data.replace(/&quot;(.*?)&quot;/g,'<span class="code-str">&quot;$1&quot;</span>');
						data = data.replace(/&lt;(.*?)&gt;/g,'<span class="code-elem">&lt;$1&gt</span>');
						ca[i].innerHTML = data;
					}
			}
			window.addEventListener("load", syntaxhighlights);
		</script>
	</head>
	<body>
		<h2 class="margin">Code Example:</h2>
		<code>&lt;h2 id="h2class"&gt;Welcome Vistors&lt;/h2&gt;<br>&lt;p&gt;This place is a dream. Only a sleeper considers it real. Then death comes like dawn, and you wake up laughing at what you thought was your grief.&lt;/p&gt;
		</code>
	</body>
</html>

But string part, h2class, for example is not turning green.

No it won’t, because &quot; is quite different from a " doublequote.

Thanks for coming in the thread sir. There must be some way to get it working?

You could use &quot; instead of " or " instead of &quot;. Those are two different options that can get it working.

Edit: Using &quot; seems to be troublesome, so stick with the " doublequote and you should be fine.

Please forgive me I am slightly confused. Please bifurcate the statement.

Sure thing. You could either use &quot; instead of ", or you could use " instead of &quot;.

I recommend the latter option.

Not sure if this is what you are looking for

data = data.replace(/(['"])([^'"]*)\1/g,`<span class='code-str'>&quot;$2&quot;</span>`)
But sir please see the image. Isn’t that I am using the same thing, but still not getting result or may be yet I am missing what you are trying to say?

image
image1404×561 43.1 KB

This was creating issue:

/";(.*?)";/g,

This is the fix:

/"(.*?)"/g,

I read your comments carefully and realized the mistake.

@Paul_Wilkins Why was I making such mistakes I think I am missing on some fundamentals. Is there anything I need to know and study. Would it be possible if you can direct me to read and browse some online resources.

Doing proper syntax highlighting is a difficult and complex system. You need to break down the content into tokens and other systems of hierarchy.

What can help though it to look at how other code libraries achieve syntax highlighting, such as Prism, lolight, or McHighlight.

A deeper dive into the nuts and bolts of syntax highlighting is given in the following article too:

Implementing a Syntax-Highlighting JavaScript Editor—In JavaScript

Thanks, very enlightening, but sir I was getting/facing issues in this part:

data.replace(/"(.*?)"/g,'<span class="code-str">&quot;$1&quot;</span>');

Are there any recommendation to read few things so that I do not make mistakes in this part.

Using tests to exercise expected behaviour of your code is a very good way to ensure that your code continues to work correctly as you work on it.