Firefox (windows) not recognising border-style: inset;

Firefox (in Windows) seems to not be recognising border-style: inset; (as well as groove, ridge and outset) as can be seen (ironically) from this mozilla developer page - the aforementioned border styles display proerly in Google Chrome but not Forefox (all on Windows 10).
The problem with the MDN demo is that they haven’t defined a border-color so you get the current color (currentcolor - essentially inherited from the color in the body element in that example) for all 4 borders which makes it appear solid. If you open devtools and set a border-color like red (or even black) then the inset and outset will show properly. Or alternatively remove the color from the body in devtools and the border magically appears
Note that the demo by @cootehead actually shows the opposite results and chrome in Windows and MAC as both platforms show the bottom 4 examples in the demo as solid on all sides.