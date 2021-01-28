Firefox (windows) not recognising border-style: inset;

wake689: wake689: s. But this doesn’t:

The problem with the MDN demo is that they haven’t defined a border-color so you get the current color (currentcolor - essentially inherited from the color in the body element in that example) for all 4 borders which makes it appear solid. If you open devtools and set a border-color like red (or even black) then the inset and outset will show properly. Or alternatively remove the color from the body in devtools and the border magically appears

Note that the demo by @cootehead actually shows the opposite results and chrome in Windows and MAC as both platforms show the bottom 4 examples in the demo as solid on all sides.

Both PC and Mac show exactly the same as that image.

However the problem in Chrome is simply that the border-color chosen was black and Chrome doesn’t seem to cater for black. If you change to a different colour you get the results in both browsers.

Note that historically border styles have never been consistent between browsers as the specs allowed some leeway in their implementation.

I put the code from @coothead into a codepen for ease of checking.

