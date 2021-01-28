Firefox (windows) not recognising border-style: inset;

Firefox (in Windows) seems to not be recognising border-style: inset; (as well as groove, ridge and outset) as can be seen (ironically) from this mozilla developer page - the aforementioned border styles display proerly in Google Chrome but not Forefox (all on Windows 10).

https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Web/CSS/border-style

I have Googled but can’t find anything about this. I can’t believe that this is a bug that I and no-one else has yet seen? Anyone know anything about this?