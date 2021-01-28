Firefox (windows) not recognising border-style: inset;

HTML & CSS
#1

Firefox (in Windows) seems to not be recognising border-style: inset; (as well as groove, ridge and outset) as can be seen (ironically) from this mozilla developer page - the aforementioned border styles display proerly in Google Chrome but not Forefox (all on Windows 10).

https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Web/CSS/border-style

I have Googled but can’t find anything about this. I can’t believe that this is a bug that I and no-one else has yet seen? Anyone know anything about this?

#2

Hi there wake689,

I cannot speak for Windows 10, but I can say that
Firefox 85 renders the border styles correctly on
Windows 7 and Linux Mint.

border-test
border-test729×279 10.1 KB

Here is my test code…

<!DOCTYPE HTML>
<html lang="en">
<head>

<meta charset="utf-8">
<meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width,height=device-height,initial-scale=1">

<title>Firefox 85 border test</title>

<!--
The internal CSS should be transferred to an external file
<link rel="stylesheet" href="screen.css" media="screen">
-->

<style media="screen">
body {
    background-color: #f0f0f0;
    font: normal 1em / 1.62em sans-serif;
 } 
h1 {
	font-size: 1.5em;
	font-weight: normal;
    text-align: center;
 }
#container{
	display: flex;
	flex-wrap: wrap;
	justify-content: space-around;
 }
#container div{
    width: 23%;
    padding: 1em;
    margin: 0.5em 0;
    box-sizing: border-box;
    border-width: 1em;
    border-color: #000;
    background: #fff;
    text-align: center;
}
#container div:nth-child(1) {
	border-style: solid;
 }
#container div:nth-child(2) {
	border-style: dotted;
 }
#container div:nth-child(3) {
	border-style: dashed;
 }
 #container div:nth-child(4) {
	border-style: double;
 }
 #container div:nth-child(5) {
	border-style: groove;
 }
#container div:nth-child(6) {
	border-style: inset;
 }
#container div:nth-child(7) {
	border-style: outset;
 }
 #container div:nth-child(8) {
	border-style: ridge;
 }
</style>
</style>

</head>
<body>

<h1>Firefox 85 border test</h1>

<div id="container">
 <div>solid</div>	
 <div>dotted</div>
 <div>dashed</div>
 <div>double</div>
 <div>groove</div>
 <div>inset</div>
 <div>outset</div>
 <div>ridge</div>
</div>

</body>
</html>

coothead

1 Like