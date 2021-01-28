Firefox (windows) not recognising border-style: inset;

Hi there wake689,
I cannot speak for Windows 10, but I can say that
Firefox 85 renders the border styles correctly on
Windows 7 and Linux Mint.
Here is my test code…
<!DOCTYPE HTML>
<html lang="en">
<head>
<meta charset="utf-8">
<meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width,height=device-height,initial-scale=1">
<title>Firefox 85 border test</title>
<!--
The internal CSS should be transferred to an external file
<link rel="stylesheet" href="screen.css" media="screen">
-->
<style media="screen">
body {
background-color: #f0f0f0;
font: normal 1em / 1.62em sans-serif;
}
h1 {
font-size: 1.5em;
font-weight: normal;
text-align: center;
}
#container{
display: flex;
flex-wrap: wrap;
justify-content: space-around;
}
#container div{
width: 23%;
padding: 1em;
margin: 0.5em 0;
box-sizing: border-box;
border-width: 1em;
border-color: #000;
background: #fff;
text-align: center;
}
#container div:nth-child(1) {
border-style: solid;
}
#container div:nth-child(2) {
border-style: dotted;
}
#container div:nth-child(3) {
border-style: dashed;
}
#container div:nth-child(4) {
border-style: double;
}
#container div:nth-child(5) {
border-style: groove;
}
#container div:nth-child(6) {
border-style: inset;
}
#container div:nth-child(7) {
border-style: outset;
}
#container div:nth-child(8) {
border-style: ridge;
}
</style>
</style>
</head>
<body>
<h1>Firefox 85 border test</h1>
<div id="container">
<div>solid</div>
<div>dotted</div>
<div>dashed</div>
<div>double</div>
<div>groove</div>
<div>inset</div>
<div>outset</div>
<div>ridge</div>
</div>
</body>
</html>
coothead