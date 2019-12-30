Firefox not displaying immediately after click from software

Alrighty, I’ve got a crazy issue. So the client has some software where they’ve added a link that will POST data to our php script on a public facing website. If they use the Chrome browser or something else other than Firefox, it’ll go to the page just fine. If they use the Firefox browser it’ll go to the page but the page will be blank. After about a minute it’ll show the text of the page but during the wait, it doesn’t look like the browser is loading or anything.

I’ve tried just having a blank php script with just text that it goes to but nothing…same problem. So the issue is between them clicking the link and it getting to the page. I’m not sure where to go from here with debugging. There are no errors, nothing in the htaccess file that would prevent anything, etc. If they go to the page directly or even from another test page I made that will post the exact same data over to that page, it’ll work fine. It’s just when going from their software to the script that it’ll be super slow or not show at all.

Any ideas?