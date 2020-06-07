Firefox keeps redirecting me to Google Search

dseegersmail: dseegersmail: …it will redirect me to Google.

I think it’s the result of Firefox trying its best to help the user when the address is not resolved by the DNS:

The browser is sending what you enter in the address-bar to your DNS/ISP (for dns-assistence) to be matched and redirected. Then if no match is found, it will be sent to your default search engine as a query.

dseegersmail: dseegersmail: Did I miss a setting in Firefox?

To completely turn off searching from the address-bar, type “about:config” in the address-bar, find the “keyword.enabled” entry and set it to “false”. Then the address-bar search/redirect will be disabled.

You might want to have the separate search field now, change the search bar setting in the preferences.

Post again if that doesn’t help.