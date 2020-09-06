Firefox keeps redirecting me to Google Search

If I quote myself from Slashdot a few years ago:
Firefox’ default setting is that what you enter in the address-bar first get sent to your DNS/ISP (for dns-assistence) to be matched and redirected, if no match is found then a query will be sent to your default search engine.
To completely turn off searching from the address-bar, type “about:config” in the address-bar, find the “keyword.enabled” entry and set it to “false”.
The address-bar search/redirect will be disabled.
Firefox does some domain-guessing too if enabled. Find the “browser.fixup.alternate.prefix” and “browser.fixup.alternate.suffix” entries and set the prefix and suffix you want Firefox to add to your incomplete typed URLs.
You can still use the address-bar for search if you have a search engine keyword in the search preferences, or you could turn on the “browser.urlbar.oneOffSearches” to display your search engines in a list to pick from. So to have the search box in the toolbar is not necessary.
Firefox has many useful preferences hidden, but they can all be found or created new if not present in the about:config page.
(Type about:about for a list of all about-pages)