Firefox Change Tab Color - Tested on FF103.02

If you use Dark Mode you have probably noticed it is very hard to tell the active tab. Here are the steps to set a custom tab color so the active tab stands out.

  1. In Address Bar type about:config, press enter on keyboard and set “toolkit.legacyUserProfileCustomizations.stylesheets” to “true” then close.

  2. In top right menu go to Help->More Troubleshooting Information->Profile Folder->Open Folder

  3. Create Folder & File chrome/userChrome.css

  4. Add Css

.tab-background[selected="true"] {
background-color: #adaaad !important;
background-image: none !important;
}
  1. Restart Firefox