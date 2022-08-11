Firefox Change Tab Color - Tested on FF103.02

If you use Dark Mode you have probably noticed it is very hard to tell the active tab. Here are the steps to set a custom tab color so the active tab stands out.

In Address Bar type about:config, press enter on keyboard and set “toolkit.legacyUserProfileCustomizations.stylesheets” to “true” then close. In top right menu go to Help->More Troubleshooting Information->Profile Folder->Open Folder Create Folder & File chrome/userChrome.css Add Css

.tab-background[selected="true"] { background-color: #adaaad !important; background-image: none !important; }