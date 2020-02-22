Firefox addon (own) is corrupted

Hey everyone,

After some help I started writing an addon for Firefox. Untill this point the script is working fine.



In the test fase it is working. But when I try to install it I get this:

It is saying that the package is damaged.

When I look in my manifest you can see this:

{ "manifest_version": 2, "name": "Tinderbot", "version": "1.0", "permissions": [ "https://tinder.com/app/recs", "webRequest", "tabs" ], "description": "Tinder script by Daan.", "icons": { "48": "icons/love-icon.png" }, "content_scripts": [ { "matches": ["*://*.tinder.com/app/link"], "js": ["daans-tinder-script.js"] } ] }

(Wrote a tinder bot ^^, yes).

I zipped everything so it looks like this: