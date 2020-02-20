Firefox addon (own) is corrupted

Hey everyone,
After some help I started writing an addon for Firefox. Untill this point the script is working fine.
In the test fase it is working. But when I try to install it I get this:
It is saying that the package is damaged.
When I look in my manifest you can see this:
{
"manifest_version": 2,
"name": "Tinderbot",
"version": "1.0",
"permissions": [
"https://tinder.com/app/recs",
"webRequest",
"tabs"
],
"description": "Tinder script by Daan.",
"icons": {
"48": "icons/love-icon.png"
},
"content_scripts": [
{
"matches": ["*://*.tinder.com/app/link"],
"js": ["daans-tinder-script.js"]
}
]
}
(Wrote a tinder bot ^^, yes).
I zipped everything so it looks like this:
I also did
about:config ->
xpinstall.signatures.required -> to false.
Sourcecode is pretty easy to write after (Writing Firefox plugin that clicks a button every x time). But why can’t I install the package? I know it is not signed