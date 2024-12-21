Firebase relevance

I am building a mobile app using Firebase Authentication and Firestore. Users are able to register and log in with email/password authentication. However, when a user logs in, their profile information (stored in Firestore under the collection users/{userId} ) fails to load correctly. https://jobsypk.com/government-jobs-in-pakistan-today/ The app intermittently shows the profile information on some devices but not on others. Additionally, when attempting to update the profile information, Firestore throws an error stating: “Permission denied.” You need to debug and resolve the issue to ensure that all users can view and update their profiles across all devices.