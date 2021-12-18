Firebase Deploy Error: 'functions' is assigned a value but never used no-unused-vars

I have finished a Node.JS project and I want to deploy it on Firebase hosting. I installed the Firebase CLI and ran firebase init.

However, when I ran firebase deploy, I get this error:

1:7 error 'functions' is assigned a value but never used no-unused-vars ✖ 1 problem (1 error, 0 warnings) npm ERR! code ELIFECYCLE npm ERR! errno 1 npm ERR! functions@ lint: `eslint .` npm ERR! Exit status 1 npm ERR! npm ERR! Failed at the functions@ lint script. npm ERR! This is probably not a problem with npm. There is likely additional logging output above. npm ERR! A complete log of this run can be found in: npm ERR! C:\Users\Philip Chen\AppData\Roaming

pm-cache\_logs\2021-12-18T15_46_13_843Z-debug.log events.js:377 throw er; // Unhandled 'error' event ^ Error: spawn npm --prefix "%RESOURCE_DIR%" run lint ENOENT at notFoundError (C:\Users\Philip Chen\AppData\Roaming

pm

ode_modules\firebase-tools

ode_modules\cross-env

ode_modules\cross-spawn\lib\enoent.js:6:26) at verifyENOENT (C:\Users\Philip Chen\AppData\Roaming

pm

ode_modules\firebase-tools

ode_modules\cross-env

ode_modules\cross-spawn\lib\enoent.js:40:16) at ChildProcess.cp.emit (C:\Users\Philip Chen\AppData\Roaming

pm

ode_modules\firebase-tools

ode_modules\cross-env

ode_modules\cross-spawn\lib\enoent.js:27:25) at Process.ChildProcess._handle.onexit (internal/child_process.js:277:12) Emitted 'error' event on ChildProcess instance at: at ChildProcess.cp.emit (C:\Users\Philip Chen\AppData\Roaming

pm

ode_modules\firebase-tools

ode_modules\cross-env

ode_modules\cross-spawn\lib\enoent.js:30:37) at Process.ChildProcess._handle.onexit (internal/child_process.js:277:12) { code: 'ENOENT', errno: 'ENOENT', syscall: 'spawn npm --prefix "%RESOURCE_DIR%" run lint', path: 'npm --prefix "%RESOURCE_DIR%" run lint', spawnargs: [] } Error: functions predeploy error: Command terminated with non-zero exit code1

I followed this site: https://medium.com/my-blockchain-development-daily-journey/firebase-hosting-a-website-網站部署-6d28e320f05d, to no avail.

Here is the index.js file generated:

const functions = require("firebase-functions"); // // Create and Deploy Your First Cloud Functions // // https://firebase.google.com/docs/functions/write-firebase-functions // // exports.helloWorld = functions.https.onRequest((request, response) => { // functions.logger.info("Hello logs!", {structuredData: true}); // response.send("Hello from Firebase!"); // });

What should I do to fix this problem? Did I miss a step?