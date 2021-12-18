Firebase Deploy Error: 'functions' is assigned a value but never used no-unused-vars

I have finished a Node.JS project and I want to deploy it on Firebase hosting. I installed the Firebase CLI and ran firebase init.
However, when I ran firebase deploy, I get this error:
1:7 error 'functions' is assigned a value but never used no-unused-vars
✖ 1 problem (1 error, 0 warnings)
npm ERR! code ELIFECYCLE
npm ERR! errno 1
npm ERR! functions@ lint: `eslint .`
npm ERR! Exit status 1
npm ERR!
npm ERR! Failed at the functions@ lint script.
npm ERR! This is probably not a problem with npm. There is likely additional logging output above.
npm ERR! A complete log of this run can be found in:
npm ERR! C:\Users\Philip Chen\AppData\Roaming\npm-cache\_logs\2021-12-18T15_46_13_843Z-debug.log
events.js:377
throw er; // Unhandled 'error' event
^
Error: spawn npm --prefix "%RESOURCE_DIR%" run lint ENOENT
at notFoundError (C:\Users\Philip Chen\AppData\Roaming\npm\node_modules\firebase-tools\node_modules\cross-env\node_modules\cross-spawn\lib\enoent.js:6:26)
at verifyENOENT (C:\Users\Philip Chen\AppData\Roaming\npm\node_modules\firebase-tools\node_modules\cross-env\node_modules\cross-spawn\lib\enoent.js:40:16)
at ChildProcess.cp.emit (C:\Users\Philip Chen\AppData\Roaming\npm\node_modules\firebase-tools\node_modules\cross-env\node_modules\cross-spawn\lib\enoent.js:27:25)
at Process.ChildProcess._handle.onexit (internal/child_process.js:277:12)
Emitted 'error' event on ChildProcess instance at:
at ChildProcess.cp.emit (C:\Users\Philip Chen\AppData\Roaming\npm\node_modules\firebase-tools\node_modules\cross-env\node_modules\cross-spawn\lib\enoent.js:30:37)
at Process.ChildProcess._handle.onexit (internal/child_process.js:277:12) {
code: 'ENOENT',
errno: 'ENOENT',
syscall: 'spawn npm --prefix "%RESOURCE_DIR%" run lint',
path: 'npm --prefix "%RESOURCE_DIR%" run lint',
spawnargs: []
}
Error: functions predeploy error: Command terminated with non-zero exit code1
I followed this site: https://medium.com/my-blockchain-development-daily-journey/firebase-hosting-a-website-網站部署-6d28e320f05d, to no avail.
Here is the index.js file generated:
const functions = require("firebase-functions");
// // Create and Deploy Your First Cloud Functions
// // https://firebase.google.com/docs/functions/write-firebase-functions
//
// exports.helloWorld = functions.https.onRequest((request, response) => {
// functions.logger.info("Hello logs!", {structuredData: true});
// response.send("Hello from Firebase!");
// });
What should I do to fix this problem? Did I miss a step?