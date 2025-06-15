Finding Unclosed Tags

I have a div tag that is not closed. I have examined each line of code in the area of my HTML, recording the line number of each opening div, the class selector name, and the line number of the closing tags. Going down line by line, as I find a div I record the information and as I find a closing /div tag I put its line number beside the class selector name it goes with.

I matched every single div tag whether an opening tag or a closing tag. I didn’t see any typos, such as missing “<” or “>”. I ran the code through an online code validator. It told me the line number of the opening tag that is not closed, but I still cannot find the problem. I think I’ve lost the fresh eyes (and young brain) that would allow me to see it.

I could post the code here and ask for help, but I’d rather know what tools, tips, tricks and techniques you’ve found useful for finding unmatched tags.

I looked for extensions and toyed with a couple but with no good effect.

What do you do?