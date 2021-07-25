Finding the lengths of the largest and the smallest strings of the array

Also, you can combine those loops:

$arr = array("abcd","abc","de","hjjj","g","wer");//array of strings $arrsize = count($arr); $shortest = $Largest = strlen($arr[0]); for($i = 1; $i<$arrsize; $i++){ if ($Largest < strlen($arr[$i])) $Largest = strlen($arr[$i]); if ($shortest > strlen($arr[$i])) $shortest = strlen($arr[$i]); } echo "Largest = " . $Largest . "and Shortest = " . $shortest;

And you could also use foreach rather than for :

$arr = array("abcd","abc","de","hjjj","g","wer");//array of strings $shortest = $Largest = strlen($arr[0]); foreach($arr as $word) { if ($Largest < strlen($word)) $Largest = strlen($word); if ($shortest > strlen($word)) $shortest = strlen($word); } echo "Largest = " . $Largest . "and Shortest = " . $shortest;

You can then extract getting the length of the string over and over again, which is a pointless since it won’t change between calls:

$arr = array("abcd","abc","de","hjjj","g","wer");//array of strings $shortest = $Largest = strlen($arr[0]); foreach($arr as $word) { $wordLength = strlen($word); if ($Largest < $wordLength) $Largest = $wordLength; if ($shortest > $wordLength) $shortest = $wordLength; } echo "Largest = " . $Largest . "and Shortest = " . $shortest;

And lastly you can get rid of the if statements by using the min and max functions: