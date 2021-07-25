Finding the lengths of the largest and the smallest strings of the array

Hi,

I am trying to find the largest and the smallest lengths of the string but I am getting the same value. My code is:

<?php $arr = array("abcd","abc","de","hjjj","g","wer");//array of strings $arrsize = count($arr); $shortest = $Largest = strlen($arr[0]); for($i = 1; $i<arrsize; $i++){ if ($Largest < strlen($arr[$i])) $Largest = strlen($arr[$i]); } for($i = 1; $i<arrsize; $i++){ if ($shortest > strlen($arr[$i])) $shortest = strlen($arr[$i]); } echo "Largest = " . $Largest . "and Shortest = " . $shortest; ?>

My output is:

Largest = 4and Shortest = 4

Somebody please guide me.

Zulfi.