Finding the lengths of the largest and the smallest strings of the array

Hi,
I am trying to find the largest and the smallest lengths of the string but I am getting the same value. My code is:

<?php
$arr = array("abcd","abc","de","hjjj","g","wer");//array of strings
$arrsize = count($arr);
$shortest = $Largest = strlen($arr[0]);
for($i = 1; $i<arrsize; $i++){
      if ($Largest < strlen($arr[$i]))
         $Largest = strlen($arr[$i]);
}
for($i = 1; $i<arrsize; $i++){
      if ($shortest > strlen($arr[$i]))
         $shortest = strlen($arr[$i]);
}
echo "Largest = " . $Largest . "and Shortest  = " . $shortest;
?>

My output is:

Largest = 4and Shortest = 4

Somebody please guide me.

Zulfi.

Unless your assignment is to use loops, variables, and comparisons, just use php’s array functions to operate on the data as a set -

$arr = array("abcd","abc","de","hjjj","g","wer");

// call-back function to get the length of each string in an array
function _len($str)
{
	return strlen($str);
}

// get lengths
$len = array_map('_len',$arr);

echo "Largest = " . max($len) . " and Shortest  = " . min($len);