Finding the lengths of the largest and the smallest strings of the array

Hi,
I am trying to find the largest and the smallest lengths of the string but I am getting the same value. My code is:
<?php
$arr = array("abcd","abc","de","hjjj","g","wer");//array of strings
$arrsize = count($arr);
$shortest = $Largest = strlen($arr[0]);
for($i = 1; $i<arrsize; $i++){
if ($Largest < strlen($arr[$i]))
$Largest = strlen($arr[$i]);
}
for($i = 1; $i<arrsize; $i++){
if ($shortest > strlen($arr[$i]))
$shortest = strlen($arr[$i]);
}
echo "Largest = " . $Largest . "and Shortest = " . $shortest;
?>
My output is:
Largest = 4and Shortest = 4
Somebody please guide me.
Zulfi.