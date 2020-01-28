Finding next TR and changing content

One potential issue that I notice is that he’s using innerText, which doesn’t work because it’s a jQuery object being worked on, which would require the text() method to be used instead.

Another issue is that if the code is running on the form submit, that there is then no easy access to the button that triggered the submit event.

Perhaps we can approach this from another direction.

With the following table:

<table border="1"> <tbody> <tr> <td>1</td><td>2</td><td>3</td><td>4</td> <td>5</td><td>6</td><td>Submit for review</td><td><input type="submit"></td> </tr> <tr></tr> </tbody> </table>

Are there other ways that we can recommend to change row 2 from having no data cells, to one large data cell with the “This Submission is being reviewed” message?