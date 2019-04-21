Find the minimum number of swap operations Mary must perform to order all n items by decreasing popularity rating.?

JavaScript
#41

You’ll find that it’s correct when you supply it with correct input.

Correct input is a sequential list of numbers from 1 to n, in a random order.
Why sequential you may ask? Because the listed constraints demand that.

Constraints

n = number of items in ratings array
each rating value ( arri ) will be unique
1 ≤ n ≤ 2 × 105
1 ≤ arri ≤ n

For example, instead of 11 15 2 5 1, correct input is 4 5 2 3 1
The number of swaps required to get 5 4 3 2 1 is 2.

#42

[5,3,4,2,1] swap should be 1, because you only need 1 swap to sort the array.
swap should be exactly the minimum number of swaps required.

Paul is working (correctly) within the constraints of the problem as stated. Here’s my version of his code, which goes beyond the problem, to be tolerant of non-consecutive arrays (because any non-consecutive array is simply a re-labelled consecutive one for the purposes of this exercise):

function minimumSwaps(ratings) {
  var swap = 0;
  var visited = new Array(ratings.length).fill(0);
  var finalstate = [...ratings].sort(function(a, b){return a-b}).reverse();
  ratings.forEach(function (rating, i) {
   var cycle = 0;
    while(visited[i] == 0) {
      visited[i] = 1;
      i = finalstate.indexOf(rating);
      rating = ratings[i];
      cycle += 1;
    }
    if (cycle != 0) {
      swap += cycle - 1;
    }
  });
  return swap;
}

alternatively, you could sanitize your input at the start of the function;

let finalstate = [...ratings].sort(function(a, b){return a-b}).reverse();
ratings = ratings.map(function(x){return finalstate.indexOf(x)+1;});
2 Likes
#43

why 2 swaps brother?

#44

Because with 4 5 2 3 1, you need one swap to switch the 4 and the 5, and you need a second swap to switch the 2 and the 3.

#45

Thanks guys for your positive replies and reaction to my problem.
Your suggestions indeed solved my problem.

Thanks once a gain.

1 Like
#46

This topic was automatically closed 91 days after the last reply. New replies are no longer allowed.

#47