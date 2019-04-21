[5,3,4,2,1] swap should be 1, because you only need 1 swap to sort the array.
swap should be exactly the minimum number of swaps required.
Paul is working (correctly) within the constraints of the problem as stated. Here’s my version of his code, which goes beyond the problem, to be tolerant of non-consecutive arrays (because any non-consecutive array is simply a re-labelled consecutive one for the purposes of this exercise):
function minimumSwaps(ratings) {
var swap = 0;
var visited = new Array(ratings.length).fill(0);
var finalstate = [...ratings].sort(function(a, b){return a-b}).reverse();
ratings.forEach(function (rating, i) {
var cycle = 0;
while(visited[i] == 0) {
visited[i] = 1;
i = finalstate.indexOf(rating);
rating = ratings[i];
cycle += 1;
}
if (cycle != 0) {
swap += cycle - 1;
}
});
return swap;
}
alternatively, you could sanitize your input at the start of the function;
let finalstate = [...ratings].sort(function(a, b){return a-b}).reverse();
ratings = ratings.map(function(x){return finalstate.indexOf(x)+1;});