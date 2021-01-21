Find the hidden message to apply for job details

Here we go:
Is there something I’m missing here where this wouldn’t be contrary to the FAQ policy?
No religion or politics. These are not to be discussed ever – they start too many fights.
No politics or religion. Nothing starts a fight faster than politics or religion, so we don’t allow those discussions.
2 Likes
No intentions of abusing the FAQ…
The link is to the WhiteHouse.gov site and has the following hidden message:
<!-- If you're reading this, we need your help building back better. https://usds.gov/apply -->