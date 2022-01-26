Find the common difference between 2 nested array between in JavaScript?

I have question Is there any way to find out the common difference between two nested array in JavaScript?

Here is my problem with some condition

You are the head of a community of interior designers,

you are receiving leads in real time from homeowners across the globe who need some interior design work done

Given the array of designers and leads assign leads to designers, assign leads to designers where the following conditions are satisfied

lead gets assigned to a designer only if designer’s location matchs the lead’s location

lead gets assigned to a designer only if atleast one of the id’s in the designer obj “projectTypeIds” array matches the “projectTypeIds” array in leads object.



var leads = [ { id: "61a12a837abe9c19b50ee7ba", name: "Siobhan Roy", email: "shiv@yopmail.com", zipcode: "766655", phoneNumber: "+79999999999", tags: ["Location - In Person or Virtual"], location: "Bangalore", projectTypeIds: ["p1"], assignedDesigners: [], createdOn: new Date("2021-12-26T18:42:11.579Z"), }, { id: "61a12a2f7abe9c19b50ee7b8", name: "Romulus Roy", email: "roman@yopmail.com", zipcode: "878990", phoneNumber: "+855788888999", tags: ["Location - In Person"], location: "Bangalore", projectTypeIds: ["p2"], assignedDesigners: [], createdOn: new Date("2022-11-26T18:40:47.441Z"), }, { id: "61a11c257abe9c19b50ee7b2", name: "Kendell Roy", email: "kendell@yopmail.com", zipcode: "420001", phoneNumber: "+919897867763", tags: ["Floor Planning"], location: "Hyderabad", projectTypeIds: ["p3"], assignedDesigners: [], createdOn: new Date("2021-11-26T17:40:53.009Z"), }, { id: "61a0dc7c4efd08af482841f1", name: "Felix Gallardo", email: "gallardo@felix.com", zipcode: "411011", phoneNumber: "+12015557484", tags: ["Location - In Person or Virtual"], location: "Hyderabad", projectTypeIds: ["p3"], assignedDesigners: [], createdOn: new Date("2021-12-01T13:09:16.090Z"), }, { id: "61a0cdc64efd08af482841eb", name: "Kiki Camerana", email: "camerena@kiki.com", zipcode: "400028", phoneNumber: "+12015485555", tags: ["Floor Planning", "Location - In Person or Virtual"], location: "Mumbai", projectTypeIds: ["p4", "p1"], assignedDesigners: [], createdOn: new Date("2021-11-26T12:06:30.583Z"), }, ] var designers = [ { id: "61a0f7c7d385ba60c4d4e932", projectTypeIds: ["p3"], location: "Pune", email: "loganroy@yopmail.com", phoneNumber: "+917777777777", lastLeadAssigned: null, portfolio: "https://portfolio.logan.com", accountId: "420b8bf1-e7b0-41c1-a991-e17e52907f0f", }, { id: "61a0e8a5d385ba60c4d4e931", projectTypeIds: ["p5", "p4", "p2", "p3", "p1"], location: "Hyderabad", email: "pachoharera@yopmail.com", phoneNumber: "+917777777774", lastLeadAssigned: null, portfolio: "https://portfolio.pacho.com", accountId: "1525892f-fd85-49b1-b6b9-b16fd8763cc5", }, { id: "61a0cd4ad385ba60c4d4e930", projectTypeIds: ["p5", "p4", "p2", "p3", "p1"], location: "Delhi", email: "rebollo@yopmail.com", phoneNumber: "+917777777779", lastLeadAssigned: null, portfolio: "https://portfolio.rebollo.com", accountId: "9842e48e-ce5c-485e-b3bc-9b8a6a6ec6a5", }, ]

Please let me know the answer. Thanks in advance.