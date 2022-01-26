Find the common difference between 2 nested array between in JavaScript?

I have question Is there any way to find out the common difference between two nested array in JavaScript?

Here is my problem with some condition

  • You are the head of a community of interior designers,

  • you are receiving leads in real time from homeowners across the globe who need some interior design work done

  • Given the array of designers and leads assign leads to designers, assign leads to designers where the following conditions are satisfied

    1. lead gets assigned to a designer only if designer’s location matchs the lead’s location
    1. lead gets assigned to a designer only if atleast one of the id’s in the designer obj “projectTypeIds” array matches the “projectTypeIds” array in leads object.
var leads = [
	{
		id: "61a12a837abe9c19b50ee7ba",
		name: "Siobhan Roy",
		email: "shiv@yopmail.com",
		zipcode: "766655",
		phoneNumber: "+79999999999",
		tags: ["Location - In Person or Virtual"],
		location: "Bangalore",
		projectTypeIds: ["p1"],
		assignedDesigners: [],
		createdOn: new Date("2021-12-26T18:42:11.579Z"),
	},
	{
		id: "61a12a2f7abe9c19b50ee7b8",
		name: "Romulus Roy",
		email: "roman@yopmail.com",
		zipcode: "878990",
		phoneNumber: "+855788888999",
		tags: ["Location - In Person"],
		location: "Bangalore",
		projectTypeIds: ["p2"],
		assignedDesigners: [],
		createdOn: new Date("2022-11-26T18:40:47.441Z"),
	},
	{
		id: "61a11c257abe9c19b50ee7b2",
		name: "Kendell Roy",
		email: "kendell@yopmail.com",
		zipcode: "420001",
		phoneNumber: "+919897867763",
		tags: ["Floor Planning"],
		location: "Hyderabad",
		projectTypeIds: ["p3"],
		assignedDesigners: [],
		createdOn: new Date("2021-11-26T17:40:53.009Z"),
	},
	{
		id: "61a0dc7c4efd08af482841f1",
		name: "Felix Gallardo",
		email: "gallardo@felix.com",
		zipcode: "411011",
		phoneNumber: "+12015557484",
		tags: ["Location - In Person or Virtual"],
		location: "Hyderabad",
		projectTypeIds: ["p3"],
		assignedDesigners: [],
		createdOn: new Date("2021-12-01T13:09:16.090Z"),
	},
	{
		id: "61a0cdc64efd08af482841eb",
		name: "Kiki Camerana",
		email: "camerena@kiki.com",
		zipcode: "400028",
		phoneNumber: "+12015485555",
		tags: ["Floor Planning", "Location - In Person or Virtual"],
		location: "Mumbai",
		projectTypeIds: ["p4", "p1"],
		assignedDesigners: [],
		createdOn: new Date("2021-11-26T12:06:30.583Z"),
	},
]

var designers = [
	{
		id: "61a0f7c7d385ba60c4d4e932",
		projectTypeIds: ["p3"],
		location: "Pune",
		email: "loganroy@yopmail.com",
		phoneNumber: "+917777777777",
		lastLeadAssigned: null,
		portfolio: "https://portfolio.logan.com",
		accountId: "420b8bf1-e7b0-41c1-a991-e17e52907f0f",
	},
	{
		id: "61a0e8a5d385ba60c4d4e931",
		projectTypeIds: ["p5", "p4", "p2", "p3", "p1"],
		location: "Hyderabad",
		email: "pachoharera@yopmail.com",
		phoneNumber: "+917777777774",
		lastLeadAssigned: null,
		portfolio: "https://portfolio.pacho.com",
		accountId: "1525892f-fd85-49b1-b6b9-b16fd8763cc5",
	},
	{
		id: "61a0cd4ad385ba60c4d4e930",
		projectTypeIds: ["p5", "p4", "p2", "p3", "p1"],
		location: "Delhi",
		email: "rebollo@yopmail.com",
		phoneNumber: "+917777777779",
		lastLeadAssigned: null,
		portfolio: "https://portfolio.rebollo.com",
		accountId: "9842e48e-ce5c-485e-b3bc-9b8a6a6ec6a5",
	},
]

Please let me know the answer. Thanks in advance.

Here’s a way to achieve that in the way that’s been asked.

var leadDesigners = leads.map(function(lead) {
  const designerIndexes = designers.map(
    (designer, index) => index
  ).filter(
    (index) => designers[index].location === lead.location
  ).filter(
    (index) => hasCommonItem(designers[index].projectTypeIds, lead.projectTypeIds)
  );
  return designerIndexes.map(
    (index) => ({
      lead: lead.id,
      designer: designers[index].id
    })
  );
}).filter((array) => array.length > 0);

Details are at https://jsfiddle.net/pmw57/dtc6arso/