Hi,

I have to build an app that allow my colleagues to see each others current position by checking a map (let’s skip that “find my” works really well for this).

Since we have different offices around the city, it must give us the chance to look for a specific address and see who of our colleagues are close to that location.

I can find a way to code this but how do I have to structure the project? I mean start/end task in general terms…

It would be a tremendous help

Thanks Andres