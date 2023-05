Hello,

How do I find the first boiler that responds to the following conditions:

h_cap >= req_h_cap AND

ww_cap >= req_ww_cap

const boilers = [

{CW:1, ww_cap: 0, h_cap: 12, boiler_costs: 2200},

{CW:2, ww_cap: 0, h_cap: 15, boiler_costs: 2400},

{CW:3, ww_cap: 18, h_cap: 20, boiler_costs: 2600},

{CW:4, ww_cap: 22, h_cap: 24, boiler_costs: 2800},

{CW:5, ww_cap: 28, h_cap: 32, boiler_costs: 3000},

{CW:6, ww_cap: 38, h_cap: 32, boiler_costs: 3200},

] ;

Kind regards and many thanks