Filtering issues which remove images and filters on filtered page

I’ve setup an archive page using Advanced Custom Fields to populate it with a series of Custom Post Type data including images, title and link. The parent page uses another set of ACF-powered fields to populate a header image and the title/subtitle. ACF is also used to populate a series of filters/checkboxes.

On visiting the page, the checkboxes are displayed correctly and the initial archive post data is pulled through. However, when using a query using the filter names in the URL, the header image and checkboxes are removed and the subsequent results are missing their image too. All other data is pulled through correctly (e.g. post title and link). When I inspect the header image and post(s) images, I can see that some random numbers appear for the header and each post image “src” attribute. These numbers stay the same no matter what query I use.

Some example queries are below:

https://apexcinemas.andrewcourtney.co.uk/films/?film_genre=Action

https://apexcinemas.andrewcourtney.co.uk/films/?film_genre=Animation

https://apexcinemas.andrewcourtney.co.uk/films/?film_genre=Animation,Action

https://apexcinemas.andrewcourtney.co.uk/films/?film_genre=Thriller (no results but just to prove that the header image and filters are still removed)

Below is the starting page and how the header, filters and post images should appear

https://apexcinemas.andrewcourtney.co.uk/films/

The code used within the functions.php to control the query behaviour is below, taken from the following ACF tutorial (which I’ve modified the “// Get original meta query” line for to comply with the PHP version I’m working with (7.3.12) to change “$meta_query” to an array ($meta_query).

ACF ACF | Creating a WP archive with custom field filter This video tutorial will cover the basics of creating a WP archive that displays posts filtered by a checkbox custom field. Please watch the video first,

add_action('pre_get_posts', 'my_pre_get_posts'); function my_pre_get_posts($query){ // validate if(is_admin()){ return; } // Get original meta query $meta_query[] = $query->get('meta_query'); // allow the url to alter the query // e.g. ?film_genre=comedy if(isset($_GET['film_genre'])){ $film_genre = explode(',', $_GET['film_genre']); // Add our meta query to the original meta queries $meta_query[] = array( 'key' => 'film_genre', 'value' => $_GET['film_genre'], 'compare' => 'IN', ); } // update the meta query arguments $query->set('meta_query', $meta_query); // always return return; }

Below is the entire page code for the archive page I have:

<?php get_header(); ?> <?php $films = new WP_Query(array( 'post_type' => 'film', )); ?> <main class="genericpage genericpage--films"> <section class="genericpage__header"> <?php if (get_field('film_archive_page_header_image', 'option')) { ?> <img src="<?php echo get_field('film_archive_page_header_image', 'option') ?>" alt="<?php echo get_field('film_archive_page_header_title', 'option'); ?>" /> <?php } else { ?> <picture> <source srcset="<?php echo get_theme_file_uri('/images/generic_header_bg_desktop.png') ?>" media="(min-width: 768px)"> <source srcset="<?php echo get_theme_file_uri('/images/generic_header_bg_mobile.png') ?>" media="(max-width: 767px)"> <img src="<?php echo get_theme_file_uri('/images/generic_header_bg_mobile.png') ?>" alt="<?php echo get_field('film_archive_page_header_title', 'option') ?>" title="<?php echo get_field('film_archive_page_header_title', 'option') ?>" /> </picture> <?php } ?> <div class="genericpage__header__text"> <h1 class="section__heading"><?php if (get_field('film_archive_page_header_title', 'option')) { ?> <?php echo get_field('film_archive_page_header_title', 'option') ?> <?php } else { echo "All Films"; } ?></h1> <p><?php if (get_field('film_archive_page_header_subtitle', 'option')) { ?> <?php echo get_field('film_archive_page_header_subtitle', 'option') ?> <?php } else { echo "All Films Showing At Apex Cinemas"; } ?></p> </div> </section> <section> <div id="search-filmgenre"> <?php // Load field settings and values. $field = get_field_object('film_genre'); $filmGenres = $field['choices']; // Display labels. if ($filmGenres) : ?> <ul> <?php foreach ($filmGenres as $value => $label) : ?> <li><input type="checkbox" value="<?php echo $value; ?>" <?php if (in_array($value, $filmGenres)) : ?> unchecked <?php endif; ?> /><?php echo $label; ?> </li> <?php endforeach; ?> </ul> <?php endif; ?> </div> </section> <section class="filmblock filmblock--subcontainer"> <?php while ($films->have_posts()) { $films->the_post(); ?> <div class="filmblock filmblock--sub"> <a href="<?php the_permalink(); ?>"> <img src="<?php the_field('film_poster'); ?>" alt="<?php the_title() ?>" title="<?php the_title() ?>" /> <div class="filmblock--sub__textcontainer"> <div class="filmblock--sub__textcontainer__title"> <span><?php the_ID(); ?></span> <h4 class="filmblock--sub__heading"><?php the_title(); ?></h4> <?php if (get_field('film_certificate') == "U") : ?> <img src="<?php echo get_theme_file_uri('/images/film-certificate_u.png') ?>" alt="Film age rating <?php get_field('film_certificate') ?>" title="Film age rating <?php get_field('film_certificate') ?>" class="genericpage__header__agerating" /> <?php elseif (get_field('film_certificate') == "PG") : ?> <img src="<?php echo get_theme_file_uri('/images/film-certificate_pg.png') ?>" alt="Film age rating <?php get_field('film_certificate') ?>" title="Film age rating <?php get_field('film_certificate') ?>" class="genericpage__header__agerating" /> <?php elseif (get_field('film_certificate') == "12") : ?> <img src="<?php echo get_theme_file_uri('/images/film-certificate_12.png') ?>" alt="Film age rating <?php get_field('film_certificate') ?>" title="Film age rating <?php get_field('film_certificate') ?>" class="genericpage__header__agerating" /> <?php elseif (get_field('film_certificate') == "15") : ?> <img src="<?php echo get_theme_file_uri('/images/film-certificate_15.png') ?>" alt="Film age rating <?php get_field('film_certificate') ?>" title="Film age rating <?php get_field('film_certificate') ?>" class="genericpage__header__agerating" /> <?php elseif (get_field('film_certificate') == "18") : ?> <img src="<?php echo get_theme_file_uri('/images/film-certificate_18.png') ?>" alt="Film age rating <?php get_field('film_certificate') ?>" title="Film age rating <?php get_field('film_certificate') ?>" class="genericpage__header__agerating" /> <?php elseif (get_field('film_certificate') == "TBC") : ?> <img src="<?php echo get_theme_file_uri('/images/film-certificate_tbc.png') ?>" alt="Film age rating <?php get_field('film_certificate') ?>" title="Film age rating <?php get_field('film_certificate') ?>" class="genericpage__header__agerating" /> <?php endif; ?> </div> <?php the_excerpt(); ?> <span class="cta cta--primary">View More</span> </div> </a> </div> <?php } ?> </section> <section class="filmblock filmblock--pagination"> <?php echo paginate_links(); ?> </section> </main> <?php get_footer(); ?>

Any help would be much appreciated as I’ve been through the code and pages several times and cannot work out what’s happening.

Thanks in advance!