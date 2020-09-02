Filter table by checkbox using ajax and PHP

You need to check what the code is actually doing, at what point is it doing what you expect and at what point is it not.

To start with, add the following line to the submit.php code so that you can log what data is being submitted -

file_put_contents('log.txt',print_r($_POST,true),FILE_APPEND);

You will find that you are getting empty elements. The reason for this is because the javascript code is accessing the checkbox .name attributes, but the checkboxes don’t have names, they have values. I recommend that you change the value=’…’ attributes back to name=’…’ attributes. This should get the expected data into the php code.