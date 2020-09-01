Filter table by checkbox using ajax and PHP

Thank you so much for the prompt response

The checkbox values are coming from a filed (crop) from the database. The crops ranging from Maize, Rice Millet and Sorghum, it is expected that when I check any of these crops it should populate only the crop that have the checked value, but it doesn’t right now.

Below is the code that fetch the checkbox values

<?php $query = " SELECT DISTINCT(crop) FROM farmers ORDER BY crop DESC "; $statement = $connect->prepare($query); $statement->execute(); $result = $statement->fetchAll(); foreach($result as $row) { ?> <label class="checkbox-inline"> <input type="checkbox" class="filter_all crop" value="<?php echo $row['crop']; ?>"> <?php echo $row['crop']; ?> </label> <?php } ?>

While below is the php code that is used to fetch the checkbox data (submit.php)

<?php $pdo = new PDO( 'mysql:host=localhost;dbname=db-dashboard', 'root', '' ); $select = 'SELECT full_name, phone_number, gender, age, qualification, state, lga, community, crop, farm_size, created'; $from = ' FROM farmers'; $where = ' WHERE TRUE'; $opts = isset($_POST['filterOpts'])? $_POST['filterOpts'] : array(''); if (in_array("crop", $opts)){ $where .= " AND crop = 'crop'"; //a bit not sure here } $sql = $select . $from . $where; $statement = $pdo->prepare($sql); $statement->execute(); $results = $statement->fetchAll(PDO::FETCH_ASSOC); $json = json_encode($results); echo($json); ?>

and lastly below is the ajax code