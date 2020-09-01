Filter table by checkbox using ajax and PHP

I will like to filter a table that has is data fetch from database when checkbox is checked, this is not working.

below is the php file
<?php
  $pdo = new PDO(
    'mysql:host=localhost;dbname=db-dashboard', 'root', ''
  );
  $select = 'SELECT full_name, phone_number, gender, age, qualification, state, lga, community, crop, farm_size, created';
  $from = ' FROM farmers';
  $where = ' WHERE TRUE';
  $opts = isset($_POST['filterOpts'])?
            $_POST['filterOpts'] :
            array('');


  if (in_array("crop", $opts)){
    $where .= " AND crop = 'crop'";
  }

  $sql = $select . $from . $where;
  $statement = $pdo->prepare($sql);
  $statement->execute();
  $results = $statement->fetchAll(PDO::FETCH_ASSOC);
  $json = json_encode($results);
  echo($json);
?>


<div class="row">
    <div class="col-md-12">
      <div class="tile">
        <div class="tile-body">
          <table class="table table-hover table-responsive table-bordered" id="sampleTable">

                <div class="row-center">
                  <?php
                    if(isset($_SESSION['error'])){
                      echo
                      "
                      <div class='alert alert-danger text-center'>
                        <button class='close'></button>
                        ".$_SESSION['error']."
                      </div>
                      ";
                      unset($_SESSION['error']);
                    }
                    if(isset($_SESSION['success'])){
                      echo
                      "
                      <div class='alert alert-success text-center'>
                        <button class='close'></button>
                        ".$_SESSION['success']."
                      </div>
                      ";
                      unset($_SESSION['success']);
                    }
                  ?>
                </div>


           <form>
           <div class="container">
            <!-- <p>The form below contains three inline checkboxes:</p> -->
   
            <h6>Crops: </h6>
            <?php
            $query = "
            SELECT DISTINCT(crop) FROM farmers ORDER BY crop DESC
            ";
            $statement = $connect->prepare($query);
            $statement->execute();
            $result = $statement->fetchAll();
            foreach($result as $row)
            {
            ?>
              <label class="checkbox-inline">
                <input type="checkbox" class="filter_all crop" value="<?php echo $row['crop']; ?>">
                <?php echo $row['crop']; ?>
              </label>
              <?php
          }
          ?>

            </form>

          </div>
            <thead>
              <tr>
                <!-- <th>#</th> -->
                <th>FullNname</th>
                <th>PhoneNumber</th>
                <th>Gender</th>
                <th>Age</th>
                <th>Qualification</th>
                <th>State</th>
                <th>LGA</th>
                <th>Community</th>
                <th>Crop</th>
                <th>FarmSize(Ha)</th>
                <th>Created</th>

                <!-- <th width="150">Action</th> -->
              </tr>
            </thead>
            <tbody>

            <?php
            include('recordsEditDeleteModal.php');
            include('addRecordsModal.php') ;

            ?>
            </tbody>
          </table>
        </div>
      </div>
    </div>

  </div><br><br><br>
</main>
<?php include("includes/footer.php"); ?>

<!-- checkbox filter  -->
<script src="http://code.jquery.com/jquery-latest.js"></script>
<script>
  function makeTable(data){
   var tbl_body = "";
      $.each(data, function() {
        var tbl_row = "";
        $.each(this, function(k , v) {
          tbl_row += "<td>"+v+"</td>";
        })
        tbl_body += "<tr>"+tbl_row+"</tr>";
      })
    return tbl_body;
  }
  function getEmployeeFilterOptions(){
    var opts = [];
    $checkboxes.each(function(){
      if(this.checked){
        opts.push(this.name);
      }
    });
    return opts;
  }
  function updateEmployees(opts){
    $.ajax({
      type: "POST",
      url: "submit.php",
      dataType : 'json',
      cache: false,
      data: {filterOpts: opts},
      success: function(records){
        $('#sampleTable tbody').html(makeTable(records));
      }
    });
  }
  var $checkboxes = $("input:checkbox");
  $checkboxes.on("change", function(){
    var opts = getEmployeeFilterOptions();
    updateEmployees(opts);
  });
  updateEmployees();
</script>

Here is the HTML with ajax code

Can you expand on “this is not working” please? Too much code to wade through to try to figure out what’s wrong without knowing the symptoms. And what debugging steps have you taken? How far through the code does it get before it goes wrong?

Thank you so much for the prompt response
The checkbox values are coming from a filed (crop) from the database. The crops ranging from Maize, Rice Millet and Sorghum, it is expected that when I check any of these crops it should populate only the crop that have the checked value, but it doesn’t right now.

Below is the code that fetch the checkbox values

        <?php
                $query = "
                SELECT DISTINCT(crop) FROM farmers ORDER BY crop DESC
                ";
                $statement = $connect->prepare($query);
                $statement->execute();
                $result = $statement->fetchAll();
                foreach($result as $row)
                {
                ?>
                  <label class="checkbox-inline">
                    <input type="checkbox" class="filter_all crop" value="<?php echo $row['crop']; ?>">
                    <?php echo $row['crop']; ?>
                  </label>
                  <?php
              }
              ?>

While below is the php code that is used to fetch the checkbox data (submit.php)

<?php
  $pdo = new PDO(
    'mysql:host=localhost;dbname=db-dashboard', 'root', ''
  );
  $select = 'SELECT full_name, phone_number, gender, age, qualification, state, lga, community, crop, farm_size, created';
  $from = ' FROM farmers';
  $where = ' WHERE TRUE';
  $opts = isset($_POST['filterOpts'])?
            $_POST['filterOpts'] :
            array('');


  if (in_array("crop", $opts)){
    $where .= " AND crop = 'crop'"; //a bit not sure here
  }


  $sql = $select . $from . $where;
  $statement = $pdo->prepare($sql);
  $statement->execute();
  $results = $statement->fetchAll(PDO::FETCH_ASSOC);
  $json = json_encode($results);
  echo($json);
?>

and lastly below is the ajax code

  <script>
      function makeTable(data){
       var tbl_body = "";
          $.each(data, function() {
            var tbl_row = "";
            $.each(this, function(k , v) {
              tbl_row += "<td>"+v+"</td>";
            })
            tbl_body += "<tr>"+tbl_row+"</tr>";
          })
        return tbl_body;
      }
      function getCropFilterOptions(){
        var opts = [];
        $checkboxes.each(function(){
          if(this.checked){
            opts.push(this.name);
          }
        });
        return opts;
      }
      function updateCropss(opts){
        $.ajax({
          type: "POST",
          url: "submit.php",
          dataType : 'json',
          cache: false,
          data: {filterOpts: opts},
          success: function(records){
            $('#sampleTable tbody').html(makeTable(records));
          }
        });
      }
      var $checkboxes = $("input:checkbox");
      $checkboxes.on("change", function(){
        var opts = getCropFilterOptions();
        updateCrops(opts);
      });
      updateCrops();
    </script>
If it helps, this is code from one of my old tutorials.

I’m afraid that if I was to write that tutorial today, I’d probably do it a bit differently and it depends whether the error is in the PHP or the JavaScript as to how much help I’ll be.

As dropsnoot says, this doesn’t give us much to go on. Ideal would be if you could make a short self-contained example that demonstrated the problem. You can also look in your browser’s console and network tab to see if they contain any information that might help to debug.

Yes, it is from your old tutorial that I found useful, I need to make a little changes. Where I felt the issues is or where it is a bit differs from the exact tutorial is I need to used the below code to generate the checkbox values and not predefined in the HTML.

      <?php
                $query = "
                SELECT DISTINCT(crop) FROM farmers ORDER BY crop DESC
                ";
                $statement = $connect->prepare($query);
                $statement->execute();
                $result = $statement->fetchAll();
                foreach($result as $row)
                {
                ?>
                  <label class="checkbox-inline">
                    <input type="checkbox" class="filter_all crop" value="<?php echo $row['crop']; ?>">
                    <?php echo $row['crop']; ?>
                  </label>
                  <?php
              }
              ?>

Also, am not too certain in the below code where I need to fetch the corresponding data of the checkbox

<?php
  $pdo = new PDO(
    'mysql:host=localhost;dbname=db-dashboard', 'root', ''
  );
  $select = 'SELECT full_name, phone_number, gender, age, qualification, state, lga, community, crop, farm_size, created';
  $from = ' FROM farmers';
  $where = ' WHERE TRUE';
  $opts = isset($_POST['filterOpts'])?
            $_POST['filterOpts'] :
            array('');


  if (in_array("crop", $opts)){
    $where .= " AND crop = 'crop'"; //a bit not sure here
  }

  $sql = $select . $from . $where;
  $statement = $pdo->prepare($sql);
  $statement->execute();
  $results = $statement->fetchAll(PDO::FETCH_ASSOC);
  $json = json_encode($results);
  echo($json);
?>

I will really appreciate any help. Thank you.