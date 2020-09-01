Filter table by checkbox using ajax and PHP

I will like to filter a table that has is data fetch from database when checkbox is checked, this is not working.

below is the php file <?php $pdo = new PDO( 'mysql:host=localhost;dbname=db-dashboard', 'root', '' ); $select = 'SELECT full_name, phone_number, gender, age, qualification, state, lga, community, crop, farm_size, created'; $from = ' FROM farmers'; $where = ' WHERE TRUE'; $opts = isset($_POST['filterOpts'])? $_POST['filterOpts'] : array(''); if (in_array("crop", $opts)){ $where .= " AND crop = 'crop'"; } $sql = $select . $from . $where; $statement = $pdo->prepare($sql); $statement->execute(); $results = $statement->fetchAll(PDO::FETCH_ASSOC); $json = json_encode($results); echo($json); ?>

<div class="row"> <div class="col-md-12"> <div class="tile"> <div class="tile-body"> <table class="table table-hover table-responsive table-bordered" id="sampleTable"> <div class="row-center"> <?php if(isset($_SESSION['error'])){ echo " <div class='alert alert-danger text-center'> <button class='close'></button> ".$_SESSION['error']." </div> "; unset($_SESSION['error']); } if(isset($_SESSION['success'])){ echo " <div class='alert alert-success text-center'> <button class='close'></button> ".$_SESSION['success']." </div> "; unset($_SESSION['success']); } ?> </div> <form> <div class="container"> <!-- <p>The form below contains three inline checkboxes:</p> --> <h6>Crops: </h6> <?php $query = " SELECT DISTINCT(crop) FROM farmers ORDER BY crop DESC "; $statement = $connect->prepare($query); $statement->execute(); $result = $statement->fetchAll(); foreach($result as $row) { ?> <label class="checkbox-inline"> <input type="checkbox" class="filter_all crop" value="<?php echo $row['crop']; ?>"> <?php echo $row['crop']; ?> </label> <?php } ?> </form> </div> <thead> <tr> <!-- <th>#</th> --> <th>FullNname</th> <th>PhoneNumber</th> <th>Gender</th> <th>Age</th> <th>Qualification</th> <th>State</th> <th>LGA</th> <th>Community</th> <th>Crop</th> <th>FarmSize(Ha)</th> <th>Created</th> <!-- <th width="150">Action</th> --> </tr> </thead> <tbody>

<?php include('recordsEditDeleteModal.php'); include('addRecordsModal.php') ; ?> </tbody> </table> </div> </div> </div> </div><br><br><br> </main> <?php include("includes/footer.php"); ?> <!-- checkbox filter --> <script src="http://code.jquery.com/jquery-latest.js"></script> <script> function makeTable(data){ var tbl_body = ""; $.each(data, function() { var tbl_row = ""; $.each(this, function(k , v) { tbl_row += "<td>"+v+"</td>"; }) tbl_body += "<tr>"+tbl_row+"</tr>"; }) return tbl_body; } function getEmployeeFilterOptions(){ var opts = []; $checkboxes.each(function(){ if(this.checked){ opts.push(this.name); } }); return opts; } function updateEmployees(opts){ $.ajax({ type: "POST", url: "submit.php", dataType : 'json', cache: false, data: {filterOpts: opts}, success: function(records){ $('#sampleTable tbody').html(makeTable(records)); } }); } var $checkboxes = $("input:checkbox"); $checkboxes.on("change", function(){ var opts = getEmployeeFilterOptions(); updateEmployees(opts); }); updateEmployees(); </script>

Here is the HTML with ajax code