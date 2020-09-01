Filter table by checkbox using ajax and PHP

I will like to filter a table that has is data fetch from database when checkbox is checked, this is not working.

below is the php file
<?php
  $pdo = new PDO(
    'mysql:host=localhost;dbname=db-dashboard', 'root', ''
  );
  $select = 'SELECT full_name, phone_number, gender, age, qualification, state, lga, community, crop, farm_size, created';
  $from = ' FROM farmers';
  $where = ' WHERE TRUE';
  $opts = isset($_POST['filterOpts'])?
            $_POST['filterOpts'] :
            array('');


  if (in_array("crop", $opts)){
    $where .= " AND crop = 'crop'";
  }

  $sql = $select . $from . $where;
  $statement = $pdo->prepare($sql);
  $statement->execute();
  $results = $statement->fetchAll(PDO::FETCH_ASSOC);
  $json = json_encode($results);
  echo($json);
?>


<div class="row">
    <div class="col-md-12">
      <div class="tile">
        <div class="tile-body">
          <table class="table table-hover table-responsive table-bordered" id="sampleTable">

                <div class="row-center">
                  <?php
                    if(isset($_SESSION['error'])){
                      echo
                      "
                      <div class='alert alert-danger text-center'>
                        <button class='close'></button>
                        ".$_SESSION['error']."
                      </div>
                      ";
                      unset($_SESSION['error']);
                    }
                    if(isset($_SESSION['success'])){
                      echo
                      "
                      <div class='alert alert-success text-center'>
                        <button class='close'></button>
                        ".$_SESSION['success']."
                      </div>
                      ";
                      unset($_SESSION['success']);
                    }
                  ?>
                </div>


           <form>
           <div class="container">
            <!-- <p>The form below contains three inline checkboxes:</p> -->
   
            <h6>Crops: </h6>
            <?php
            $query = "
            SELECT DISTINCT(crop) FROM farmers ORDER BY crop DESC
            ";
            $statement = $connect->prepare($query);
            $statement->execute();
            $result = $statement->fetchAll();
            foreach($result as $row)
            {
            ?>
              <label class="checkbox-inline">
                <input type="checkbox" class="filter_all crop" value="<?php echo $row['crop']; ?>">
                <?php echo $row['crop']; ?>
              </label>
              <?php
          }
          ?>

            </form>

          </div>
            <thead>
              <tr>
                <!-- <th>#</th> -->
                <th>FullNname</th>
                <th>PhoneNumber</th>
                <th>Gender</th>
                <th>Age</th>
                <th>Qualification</th>
                <th>State</th>
                <th>LGA</th>
                <th>Community</th>
                <th>Crop</th>
                <th>FarmSize(Ha)</th>
                <th>Created</th>

                <!-- <th width="150">Action</th> -->
              </tr>
            </thead>
            <tbody>

            <?php
            include('recordsEditDeleteModal.php');
            include('addRecordsModal.php') ;

            ?>
            </tbody>
          </table>
        </div>
      </div>
    </div>

  </div><br><br><br>
</main>
<?php include("includes/footer.php"); ?>

<!-- checkbox filter  -->
<script src="http://code.jquery.com/jquery-latest.js"></script>
<script>
  function makeTable(data){
   var tbl_body = "";
      $.each(data, function() {
        var tbl_row = "";
        $.each(this, function(k , v) {
          tbl_row += "<td>"+v+"</td>";
        })
        tbl_body += "<tr>"+tbl_row+"</tr>";
      })
    return tbl_body;
  }
  function getEmployeeFilterOptions(){
    var opts = [];
    $checkboxes.each(function(){
      if(this.checked){
        opts.push(this.name);
      }
    });
    return opts;
  }
  function updateEmployees(opts){
    $.ajax({
      type: "POST",
      url: "submit.php",
      dataType : 'json',
      cache: false,
      data: {filterOpts: opts},
      success: function(records){
        $('#sampleTable tbody').html(makeTable(records));
      }
    });
  }
  var $checkboxes = $("input:checkbox");
  $checkboxes.on("change", function(){
    var opts = getEmployeeFilterOptions();
    updateEmployees(opts);
  });
  updateEmployees();
</script>

