I am in the middle of a project on my own website and want to add a filter on it, the results are displayed in a HTML table and are pulled in from a mysql database using php and want to add a text filter on the site. I want the filter to work by clicking on a status text link such as open, pending or closed and it filters the results that match that on the same page for that relevant text value. I was unsure if is something done in php or if can be done using javascript/ajax?
Filter results using text link
Just found I can use dataTable for what I need and sort of got it working, can this thread be closed if possible please
For the benefit of other users please supply details of your solution.
I did search for “data table” and found numerous references. I was unable to associate any suggestion to this problem.