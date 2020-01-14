Hey, I’m trying to use the Filter over an Array, but although when debugging it appears to be filtering, the end result is the same original array. Ex below:

let orig_arr = ["A", "A#/Bb", "B", "C", "C#/Db", "D", "D#/Eb", "E", "F", "F#/Gb", "G", "G#/Ab"]; let new_arr = this.orig_arr.filter((elm) => { if(elm.indexOf("/")!=-1) { elm = elm.split("/")[0]; } return tun; })

What I want is the new_arr to be:

["A", "A#", "B", "C", "C#", "D", "D#", "E", "F", "F#", "G", "G#"];

But it ends like a clone of the orig_arr, eg same elms.

Thanks in advance.