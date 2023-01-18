Filter out element in deeply nested array

Context: I have a form where a user enters in data. I want to filter out any objects that might contain empty strings.

Here is example data and the solution I thought would work.

const data = [ { contactName: "Contact 1 Name", phone: [ {phoneName: "Some Name", phoneNumber: "(111) 111-1111"} {phoneName: "Some Name2", phoneNumber: "(222) 222-2222"} {phoneName: "Some Name2", phoneNumber: ""} ] }, { contactName: "Contact 2 Name", phone: [ {phoneName: "Some Name", phoneNumber: "(333) 333-3333"} {phoneName: "Some Name2", phoneNumber: "(444) 444-4444"} {phoneName: "Some Name2", phoneNumber: ""} ] } ]

Here is the solution I have come up with but when I console.log(newData), I get undefined.

const newData = data. .map((array) => array) .forEach((contactObject) => { return contactObject.phone.filter( (phoneArray) => phoneArray.phoneNumber !== "" ); }); console.log("newData: ", newData);

I want the exact same data structure but I want to remove the object’s that contain empty phoneNumber properties. Any clue on what I’m doing wrong?