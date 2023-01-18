Filter out element in deeply nested array

Context: I have a form where a user enters in data. I want to filter out any objects that might contain empty strings.

Here is example data and the solution I thought would work.

const data =
[
  {

     contactName: "Contact 1 Name",
      phone: [
            {phoneName: "Some Name", phoneNumber: "(111) 111-1111"}
            {phoneName: "Some Name2", phoneNumber: "(222) 222-2222"}
            {phoneName: "Some Name2", phoneNumber: ""}
                   ]
  },
  {
     contactName: "Contact 2 Name",
      phone: [
            {phoneName: "Some Name", phoneNumber: "(333) 333-3333"}
            {phoneName: "Some Name2", phoneNumber: "(444) 444-4444"}
            {phoneName: "Some Name2", phoneNumber: ""}
                 ]
  }
]

Here is the solution I have come up with but when I console.log(newData), I get undefined.

const newData = data.
      .map((array) => array)
      .forEach((contactObject) => {
        return contactObject.phone.filter(
          (phoneArray) => phoneArray.phoneNumber !== ""
        );
      });

    console.log("newData: ", newData);

I want the exact same data structure but I want to remove the object’s that contain empty phoneNumber properties. Any clue on what I’m doing wrong?

for clarity; you want to remove the ENTIRE contact if you see a single empty phone number? or you want to remove the entry in the phone array?