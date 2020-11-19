Filter option is not working in my project

Well just to get you started, it was failing due to inconsistent use of upper/lowercase in the position names e.g.

‘Defender’ does not equal ‘defender’.

If you look through your players hashmap, some of the positions start with uppercase e.g. ‘Midfield’ and some don’t e.g. ‘forward’

You obviously want to fix your hashmap so that it is consistent, but a slight amend to filter does work

const card = players.filter(function (option) { if (option.position.toLowerCase() === position) { return option; } })

Still more to do though…

In your html options you have ‘midfielder’ and in your hashmap ‘Midfield’. That needs to be fixed one way or the other. ‘Midfield’ sounds the right one to me

Your displayTeamCard function has two parameters that are never used

function displayTeamCard (managerCards, playerCards)

so instead the code just references the hashmaps ‘managers’ and ‘players’ from outside of the function, rather than the ones being passed in.

a change to this fixes it

function displayTeamCard (managers = [], players = [])

then we can change the last bit of code from

if (position === 'team') { displayTeamCard(managers, players); } else { displayTeamCard(card) }

to

if (position === 'team') { displayTeamCard(managers, players); } else { // empty array for managers this time? displayTeamCard([], card) }

A start, but still need to fix if the option is ‘coach’ though