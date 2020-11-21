Filter option is not working in my project

I have had a go at refactoring your code.

A general rule of thumb I would say is that you want to keep functions relatively short and simple. It makes them a lot easier to read, debug and reuse.

Templates

One way to do that is to move your templates out of your display function like so — These could even be imported in as their own views module.

const coachTemplate = function (squadMember) { return `<div class="card"> <div class="profile-img"> <img src=${squadMember.profileImg} alt=${squadMember.name} /> </div> <div class="info"> <p class="card-info"><span>Name:</span> ${squadMember.name} </p> <p class="card-info"><span>age:</span> ${squadMember.age} </p> <p class="card-info"><span>position:</span> ${squadMember.position}</p> <div class="country"> <p><span>Country:</span> ${squadMember.country}</p> <img class="flag" src=${squadMember.flag} alt=${squadMember.flag} /> </div> </div> </div>` } const playerTemplate = function (squadMember) { return `<div class="card"> <div class="profile-img"> <img src=${squadMember.profileImg} alt=${squadMember.name} /> </div> <div class="info"> <p class="card-info"><span>Name:</span> ${squadMember.name} </p> <p class="card-info"><span>age:</span> ${squadMember.age}</p> <p class="card-info"><span>height:</span> ${squadMember.height}</p> <p class="card-info"><span>position:</span> ${squadMember.position}</p> <p class="card-info"><span>shirt no:</span> ${squadMember.shirtNo}</p> <div class="country"> <p><span>Country:</span> ${squadMember.country}</p> <img class="flag" src=${squadMember.flag} alt=${squadMember.flag} /> </div> </div> </div>` }

renderTeamCards

The first thing I have done is simplify the parameters down from ‘managers’ and ‘players’ to just ‘squad’.

I have also made use of array.reduce instead of ‘map’. It is a great tool for assembling strings and worth looking into.

It saves us using map twice, joining and concatenating.

I have also made use of the ternary operator instead of ifs and elses

// Display the team cards function renderTeamCards (squad = []) { // We can use array's reduce to build our entire HTML const squadCards = squad.reduce( function (squadHTML, squadMember) { return (squadMember.position === 'coach') ? `${squadHTML}${coachTemplate(squadMember)}` : `${squadHTML}${playerTemplate(squadMember)}` }, '' /* squadHTML starts as an empty string */ ) sectionCenter.innerHTML = squadCards }

This reduces our displayTeamCards down from 45 lines to a more manageable 14 lines

optionsHandler

For the selectOption eventListener I have created a separate handler function instead of the anonymous function.

so instead of

selectOption.addEventListener('change',function(....

we have

function optionsHandler (event) { ...code here } selectOption.addEventListener('change', optionsHandler)

Oh and lastly I have wrapped the code inside of your ‘DomContentLoaded’ callback. This way we keep your code out of the global namespace. Preventing it from overwriting other code/apps etc or from being overwritten itself.

Final code

// ---- managers and players objects --- // ... objects here // ---- Squad Templates ---- // ... templates from above here // Wrap our code and keep it out of the Global namespace window.addEventListener('DOMContentLoaded', function () { // selectors const sectionCenter = document.querySelector('.section-center') const selectOption = document.querySelector('select') // making this a separate function we can reuse it as we want // instead of copying the same code over and over. // It also keeps optionsHandler cleaner and easier to read. function filterPositions (position) { return function (squadMember) { if (squadMember.position.toLowerCase() === position) { return squadMember } } } // options event handler function optionsHandler (event) { const position = event.currentTarget.value // if 'team' then display and return if (position === 'team') { // using ...spread to concatenate the arrays renderTeamCards([...managers, ...players]) return } const cards = (position === 'coach') ? managers.filter(filterPositions(position)) : players.filter(filterPositions(position)) renderTeamCards(cards) } // Display the team cards function renderTeamCards (squad = []) { // We can use array's reduce to build our entire HTML const squadCards = squad.reduce( function (squadHTML, squadMember) { return (squadMember.position === 'coach') ? `${squadHTML}${coachTemplate(squadMember)}` : `${squadHTML}${playerTemplate(squadMember)}` }, '' /* squadHTML starts as an empty string */ ) sectionCenter.innerHTML = squadCards } // Assign our handler to our change event selectOption.addEventListener('change', optionsHandler) renderTeamCards([...managers, ...players]) })

There are still a few things to possibly breakdown

edit: This is turning into a lengthy post you never asked for, so please feel free to run for the hills.

Reduce example

I thought a further example of reduce might be useful