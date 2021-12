Filter an array

Define an array of the “KEYs” you want removed.

$remove = array('name','id','beginning_x','external_width','external_height','asset_type','manufacturer','rack_mounting_direction');

If you were to print out this array you would see that those KEYs are the values.

Array ( [0] => name [1] => id [2] => beginning_x [3] => external_width [4] => external_height [5] => asset_type [6] => manufacturer [7] => rack_mounting_direction )

As you loop through the array with foreach, array_flip() will place the values as the keys.

Array ( [name] => 0 [id] => 1 [beginning_x] => 2 [external_width] => 3 [external_height] => 4 [asset_type] => 5 [manufacturer] => 6 [rack_mounting_direction] => 7 )

You can then use array_diff_key(); , and compare the KEYs of the flipped array to original array, which will return an array of KEYs that are different. This can be assigned to a new array using the main array $k as the new primary key.

$remove = array('name','id','beginning_x','external_width','external_height','asset_type','manufacturer','rack_mounting_direction'); foreach($frontAssetArray as $k => $frontAsset): $newfrontAssetArray[$k] = array_diff_key($frontAsset, array_flip($remove)); endforeach;

Resulting in