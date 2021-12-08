Filter an array

lurtnowski: lurtnowski: 25.591 + 20

When you say, “they could be added together.” Are they displayed like above or added together, i.e. 45.591 .

If you want the front and back depths adding together for each slot then I would take our ONE query result array and build one that fits the needs of this display placing the slot as the primary KEY.

$AllassetArray[(float)$asset['ending_ru']]

Now you can add numbers together in a loop by using += but you need to have a value first so I will make an IF condition saying IF NOT ISSET, SET this ARRAY[KEY] = 0;

if(!isset($AllassetArray[(float)$asset['ending_ru']])){$AllassetArray[(float)$asset['ending_ru']] = 0;}

Then any depths that have this slot will be added to this and accumulate as the loop continues.

$AllassetArray[(float)$asset['ending_ru']] += $asset['external_depth'];

After the loop has built this new array you may find the slots are not in an order you like so you can use ksort() or krsort() to get things in the display order you like. Using

krsort($AllassetArray);

will give you this.

Array ( [42] => 25.748 [40] => 45.591 [38] => 45.591 [36] => 28.346 )

Remember you can make one query and sort it many different ways to be used on different sections of your web page and it can and should be done before anything is sent to the browser.

$AllassetArray = array(); foreach($assetArray as $k => $asset): if(!isset($AllassetArray[(float)$asset['ending_ru']])){$AllassetArray[(float)$asset['ending_ru']] = 0;} $AllassetArray[(float)$asset['ending_ru']] += $asset['external_depth']; endforeach; krsort($AllassetArray);

Then when it comes to making your display it becomes very straight forward and clean without a bunch of php within html.

<table class="table table-striped table-sm"> <thead> <tr> <th>Slot</th> <th>Depths</th> </tr> </thead> <tbody> <?php foreach($AllassetArray as $slot => $depth): echo '<tr> <td>'.$slot.'</td> <td>'.$depth.'</td> </tr>'."\r"; endforeach; ?> </tbody> </table>

Like so.



I guess this answers my own question from post #9 as to why you might want to change your array. I guess there’s a right time for everything.