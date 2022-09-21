Fill collapsible sidebar with list of images

PHP
Hi I have a gallery site - rivka-aderet.art - where I fill the page from a foreach loop:

foreach ($galleryRivka as $entry) {
          $image = $entry['imgMain'];
          $title = $entry['titleEng'];
          $size = $entry['width']." x ".$entry['height']."cm";
          $captPos = $entry['captionPos'];
          $year = $entry['year']." &nbsp; &nbsp;";
          $medium = $entry['medium'];
          $alt = $entry['alt'];
          $setMed = "oil";
          if ($_GET['med'] == "acrylic") {
                        $setMed = "acrylic";
          }
          if (($setMed == 'oil' && $entry['medium'] == 'Oil on canvas') ||
             ($setMed == 'acrylic' && $entry['medium'] != 'Oil on canvas'))
              {
             $count++;
             $lstNum = $count;
             $nxtNum = $count + 1;
             echo "<a id='pic{$count}'><span style='visibility: hidden;'>hi</span></a> ";
    echo "<div class='grid-container'> ";
           // start prv-nxt

             // end prv-nxt

             // start imgMain 
        echo "<div class='imgMain'>";
   //         echo "<img class='example lazyload'  id='width{$count}' src='{$imagesDirectory}{$image}' alt='{$alt}' data-src='{$imagesDirectory}{$image}' data-sizes='auto' data-magnify-src='{$imagesDirectory}{$image}'>";
         if ( $count > 2) {
           echo "<img class='example' loading='lazy' id='width{$count}' src='{$imagesDirectory}{$image}' alt='{$alt}' data-sizes='auto' data-magnify-src='{$imagesDirectory}{$image}'>";
              } else {
            echo "<img class='example' loading='eager'  id='width{$count}' src='{$imagesDirectory}{$image}' alt='{$alt}' data-sizes='auto' data-magnify-src='{$imagesDirectory}{$image}'>";
                         }            
            echo "<details open>";
            echo "<summary>{$title}</summary>";
            echo "<p>{$medium} {$year} {$size}</p>";
            echo "</details>";
        echo "</div>";

CSS:

         .grid-container {
                  display: grid;
                  grid-template-columns: 12vw 70vw auto;
                  grid-template-rows: 1fr 1fr;
                  padding: 10px;
                  margin: 0;
                  max-height: 80vh;
                  grid-gap: 0;
                  grid-template-areas:
                  'offCanvas imgMain-area lableTxt-area'
                  'offCanvas imgMain-area prv-nxt-area';
                  margin-top: 10vh;
                  margin-bottom: 20vh;
                  height: 80vh;
}
.sideImg {
  object-fit: scale-down;
  max-width: 15vw; 
       max-height: 24vh; 
  width: 10vw;
margin-bottom: -7vh;
margin-left: 0;
}
.sidenav {
  grid-area: offCanvas;    
  margin-top: 14vh;
  height: 80%;
  width: 0;
  position: fixed;
  z-index: 1;
  top: 0;
  left: 0;
  background-color: #D9D1E1;
  overflow-x: hidden;
  transition: 0.5s;
}

This is working ok.
On the same page there’s a collapsible sidebar that I want to populate with the same images that the foreach loop puts on the main page. What’s the code I need to include in the above loop to do this?
Any help much appreciated