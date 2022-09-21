Fill collapsible sidebar with list of images

Hi I have a gallery site - rivka-aderet.art - where I fill the page from a foreach loop:
foreach ($galleryRivka as $entry) {
$image = $entry['imgMain'];
$title = $entry['titleEng'];
$size = $entry['width']." x ".$entry['height']."cm";
$captPos = $entry['captionPos'];
$year = $entry['year']." ";
$medium = $entry['medium'];
$alt = $entry['alt'];
$setMed = "oil";
if ($_GET['med'] == "acrylic") {
$setMed = "acrylic";
}
if (($setMed == 'oil' && $entry['medium'] == 'Oil on canvas') ||
($setMed == 'acrylic' && $entry['medium'] != 'Oil on canvas'))
{
$count++;
$lstNum = $count;
$nxtNum = $count + 1;
echo "<a id='pic{$count}'><span style='visibility: hidden;'>hi</span></a> ";
echo "<div class='grid-container'> ";
// start prv-nxt
// end prv-nxt
// start imgMain
echo "<div class='imgMain'>";
// echo "<img class='example lazyload' id='width{$count}' src='{$imagesDirectory}{$image}' alt='{$alt}' data-src='{$imagesDirectory}{$image}' data-sizes='auto' data-magnify-src='{$imagesDirectory}{$image}'>";
if ( $count > 2) {
echo "<img class='example' loading='lazy' id='width{$count}' src='{$imagesDirectory}{$image}' alt='{$alt}' data-sizes='auto' data-magnify-src='{$imagesDirectory}{$image}'>";
} else {
echo "<img class='example' loading='eager' id='width{$count}' src='{$imagesDirectory}{$image}' alt='{$alt}' data-sizes='auto' data-magnify-src='{$imagesDirectory}{$image}'>";
}
echo "<details open>";
echo "<summary>{$title}</summary>";
echo "<p>{$medium} {$year} {$size}</p>";
echo "</details>";
echo "</div>";
CSS:
.grid-container {
display: grid;
grid-template-columns: 12vw 70vw auto;
grid-template-rows: 1fr 1fr;
padding: 10px;
margin: 0;
max-height: 80vh;
grid-gap: 0;
grid-template-areas:
'offCanvas imgMain-area lableTxt-area'
'offCanvas imgMain-area prv-nxt-area';
margin-top: 10vh;
margin-bottom: 20vh;
height: 80vh;
}
.sideImg {
object-fit: scale-down;
max-width: 15vw;
max-height: 24vh;
width: 10vw;
margin-bottom: -7vh;
margin-left: 0;
}
.sidenav {
grid-area: offCanvas;
margin-top: 14vh;
height: 80%;
width: 0;
position: fixed;
z-index: 1;
top: 0;
left: 0;
background-color: #D9D1E1;
overflow-x: hidden;
transition: 0.5s;
}
This is working ok.
On the same page there’s a collapsible sidebar that I want to populate with the same images that the foreach loop puts on the main page. What’s the code I need to include in the above loop to do this?
Any help much appreciated