Fill collapsible sidebar with list of images

Hi I have a gallery site - rivka-aderet.art - where I fill the page from a foreach loop:

foreach ($galleryRivka as $entry) { $image = $entry['imgMain']; $title = $entry['titleEng']; $size = $entry['width']." x ".$entry['height']."cm"; $captPos = $entry['captionPos']; $year = $entry['year']." "; $medium = $entry['medium']; $alt = $entry['alt']; $setMed = "oil"; if ($_GET['med'] == "acrylic") { $setMed = "acrylic"; } if (($setMed == 'oil' && $entry['medium'] == 'Oil on canvas') || ($setMed == 'acrylic' && $entry['medium'] != 'Oil on canvas')) { $count++; $lstNum = $count; $nxtNum = $count + 1; echo "<a id='pic{$count}'><span style='visibility: hidden;'>hi</span></a> "; echo "<div class='grid-container'> "; // start prv-nxt // end prv-nxt // start imgMain echo "<div class='imgMain'>"; // echo "<img class='example lazyload' id='width{$count}' src='{$imagesDirectory}{$image}' alt='{$alt}' data-src='{$imagesDirectory}{$image}' data-sizes='auto' data-magnify-src='{$imagesDirectory}{$image}'>"; if ( $count > 2) { echo "<img class='example' loading='lazy' id='width{$count}' src='{$imagesDirectory}{$image}' alt='{$alt}' data-sizes='auto' data-magnify-src='{$imagesDirectory}{$image}'>"; } else { echo "<img class='example' loading='eager' id='width{$count}' src='{$imagesDirectory}{$image}' alt='{$alt}' data-sizes='auto' data-magnify-src='{$imagesDirectory}{$image}'>"; } echo "<details open>"; echo "<summary>{$title}</summary>"; echo "<p>{$medium} {$year} {$size}</p>"; echo "</details>"; echo "</div>";

CSS:

.grid-container { display: grid; grid-template-columns: 12vw 70vw auto; grid-template-rows: 1fr 1fr; padding: 10px; margin: 0; max-height: 80vh; grid-gap: 0; grid-template-areas: 'offCanvas imgMain-area lableTxt-area' 'offCanvas imgMain-area prv-nxt-area'; margin-top: 10vh; margin-bottom: 20vh; height: 80vh; } .sideImg { object-fit: scale-down; max-width: 15vw; max-height: 24vh; width: 10vw; margin-bottom: -7vh; margin-left: 0; } .sidenav { grid-area: offCanvas; margin-top: 14vh; height: 80%; width: 0; position: fixed; z-index: 1; top: 0; left: 0; background-color: #D9D1E1; overflow-x: hidden; transition: 0.5s; }

This is working ok.

On the same page there’s a collapsible sidebar that I want to populate with the same images that the foreach loop puts on the main page. What’s the code I need to include in the above loop to do this?

Any help much appreciated