Fill an array with unique values

Hi all,
with this code
function getRandomInt(min, max) {
return Math.floor(Math.random() * (max - min)) + min;
}
function getRandomInts(num) {
var ints = [];
for (var i = 0; i < num; i++) {
ints.push(getRandomInt(1, 91));
}
return ints;
}
I build an array of random number
but how can I do to get it the same length and
with unique value.
I mean if now I run
getRandomInts(10)
I can get this
[77, 60, 9, 55, 21, 71, 85, 11, 77, 34] (77 is double)
but I want
[77, 60, 9, 55, 21, 71, 85, 11, n, 34] (n stand for just an other random number)