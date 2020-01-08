Fill an array with unique values

Here’s an alternative approach that will achieve the same end result.

Array.prototype.shuffle = function() { var r=[],c = this.slice(0); while (c.length) r.push(c.splice(Math.random() * c.length, 1)); return r; }; Array.prototype.populate = function(n) { return Object.keys(Object(0+Array(n))); }; var getRandomInts = function(num, min, max) { var a = [].populate(max).slice(min); a = a.shuffle(); return a.slice(0,num); } var arr = getRandomInts(10,1,91); console.log(arr);

Note that Pullo’s solution is far more efficient when you only want a small number of unique values out of the range but would become less efficient as the number of values you want increases.

If you want most or all of the values then my alternative would be more efficient.