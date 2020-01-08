Fill an array with unique object property value

I build an array of random objects
but how can I do to get it the same length and
with unique property value? example:
var allR= [{"id": 1,"value": "Antelope"},{"id": 2,"value": "Bisont"},{"id": 3,"value": "Crocodile"},{"id": 4,"value":"Nasica"},{"id": 5,"value":"Porcupine" },{"id": 6,"value":"Llama" },{"id": 7,"value":"Orangutan"},{"id": 8,"value":"Elephant"},{"id": 8,"value":"Piton"},{"id": 9,"value":"Quetzal"},{"id": 10,"value":"Rinho"},{"id": 11,"value":"Gnu"}];
function getRandomInt(min, max) {
// return Math.floor(Math.random() * (max - min)) + min;
// return Math.floor(Math.random() * (max - min)) + min;
return allR[Math.floor(Math.random()*allR.length)];
}
function getRandomInts(num) {
var ints = [];
while (ints.length < num-1) {
var randNum = getRandomInt(1, 91);
if(!ints.indexOf(randNum) > -1){ // need reflect to object property and not indexOf?
ints.push(randNum);
}
}
return ints;
}
var arr = getRandomInts(5);
console.log(arr);
(4) […]
0: Object { id: 8, value: "Elephant" }
1: Object { id: 3, value: "Crocodile" }
2: Object { id: 5, value: "Porcupine" }
3: Object { id: 5, value: "Porcupine" } // here i need no douples
length: 4
thank a lot