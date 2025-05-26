Files have changed but nothing is staged or unstaged

The problem I am attempting to solve is that although some of my files have changes none of them are indicated as having changed. Something like that.

I am maintaining a static website that is in a Github repository using Eclipse and Egit. I have not modified the website for a few years. I am attempting to implement some changes but I encountered an access problem. There were files in the list of staged files but somehow in the process of attempting to solve the authorization problem the files are not identified as having changes. The Github repository has not changed. In the Eclipse Project Explorer the changed files do not have the greater-than symbol indicating it has changed. When I am able to attempt a push it says there is nothing to push.

How can I undo whatever Egit did? Either using Egit or a command-line command.