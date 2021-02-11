File upload using HTML form on Git Bash server

PHP
#1

The following code was used but it failed to transfer the image file to PHP file upload.php
Could it be the php.ini is not setup to allow file uploads.

<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
<body>
<form enctype="multipart/form-data" action="upload.php" method="POST">
  <input type="hidden" accept=".gif, .jpg, .png" />
  <input type="hidden" name="MAX_FILE_SIZE" value="500000" />

  Select image to upload:
  <input type="file" name="fileToUpload" id="fileToUpload">

  <input type="submit" value="Upload Image" name="submit">
</form>

</body>
</html>
#2

Can we see upload.php?

Should not the accept attribute be on the file input?

#3

I will be interested too to make some learning.

#4

Upload.php used to check what was happening is as follows:

<?php

echo "here";
 $filename = $_POST['fileToUpload'];

if(isset($_POST['fileToUpload'])){
    $filename = $_POST['fileToUpload'];
	echo $filename;
	echo "here 1";
}
if(isset($filename)){ 
    echo $filename;
	echo "here 2";
}
?>
#5

Wouldn’t the file details be in $_FILES rather than $_POST?

#6

Yes the file details would be there but surely the $_POST [ ] is needed to get the information from the FORM first. This is not the complete file I would, it is just testing for transfer of details from the FORM which seems not to be working. One of the things I want help with is checking the PHP.ini file.

#7

I haven’t done much with it, so I’m not sure whether that specific field would also be included in $_POST. You could find out easily by just using var_dump($_POST) and var_dump($FILES) as I’m sure you now.

ETA: I just tried it. For this form:

<!DOCTYPE html>
<html lang="en-gb">
<body>
<form method="post" action="uploadtest.php" enctype="multipart/form-data">
<input type="file" name="myfile">
<input type="text" name="myfiletext">
<input type="submit">
</form>
</body>
</html>

my two var_dumps ($_POST then $_FILES) gives this:

C:\wamp64\www\sitepoint\uploadtest.php:3:
array (size=1)
  'myfiletext' => string 'test' (length=4)
C:\wamp64\www\sitepoint\uploadtest.php:4:
array (size=1)
  'myfile' => 
    array (size=5)
      'name' => string 'Annotation 2020-04-14 103839.jpg' (length=32)
      'type' => string 'image/jpeg' (length=10)
      'tmp_name' => string 'C:\wamp64\tmp\phpBF9A.tmp' (length=25)
      'error' => int 0
      'size' => int 46934

So it seems that no, there shouldn’t be anything in $_POST['fileToUpload'], it’s all in $_FILES.

#8

The other inputs should be in $_POST, but the actual file upload should be in $_FILES.

But what other info are you getting from the form? The only other inputs are hidden ones, where you set the values yourself. I don’t see the point of those at all.