File upload using HTML form on Git Bash server

I haven’t done much with it, so I’m not sure whether that specific field would also be included in $_POST . You could find out easily by just using var_dump($_POST) and var_dump($FILES) as I’m sure you now.

ETA: I just tried it. For this form:

<!DOCTYPE html> <html lang="en-gb"> <body> <form method="post" action="uploadtest.php" enctype="multipart/form-data"> <input type="file" name="myfile"> <input type="text" name="myfiletext"> <input type="submit"> </form> </body> </html>

my two var_dumps ( $_POST then $_FILES ) gives this:

C:\wamp64\www\sitepoint\uploadtest.php:3: array (size=1) 'myfiletext' => string 'test' (length=4) C:\wamp64\www\sitepoint\uploadtest.php:4: array (size=1) 'myfile' => array (size=5) 'name' => string 'Annotation 2020-04-14 103839.jpg' (length=32) 'type' => string 'image/jpeg' (length=10) 'tmp_name' => string 'C:\wamp64\tmp\phpBF9A.tmp' (length=25) 'error' => int 0 'size' => int 46934