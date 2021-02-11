File upload using HTML form on Git Bash server

The following code was used but it failed to transfer the image file to PHP file upload.php
Could it be the php.ini is not setup to allow file uploads.
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
<body>
<form enctype="multipart/form-data" action="upload.php" method="POST">
<input type="hidden" accept=".gif, .jpg, .png" />
<input type="hidden" name="MAX_FILE_SIZE" value="500000" />
Select image to upload:
<input type="file" name="fileToUpload" id="fileToUpload">
<input type="submit" value="Upload Image" name="submit">
</form>
</body>
</html>