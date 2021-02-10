File upload using HTML form on Git Bash server

PHP
#1

The following code was used but it failed to transfer the image file to PHP file upload.php
Could it be the php.ini is not setup to allow file uploads.

<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
<body>
<form enctype="multipart/form-data" action="upload.php" method="POST">
  <input type="hidden" accept=".gif, .jpg, .png" />
  <input type="hidden" name="MAX_FILE_SIZE" value="500000" />

  Select image to upload:
  <input type="file" name="fileToUpload" id="fileToUpload">

  <input type="submit" value="Upload Image" name="submit">
</form>

</body>
</html>
1 Like
#2

Can we see upload.php?

Should not the accept attribute be on the file input?

1 Like
#3

I will be interested too to make some learning.