Then, what is the file type of m4a?
Hi there joon1,
It probably is audio/x-m4a- ( nonstandard ).
But read this though…
.m4a is considered audio/m4a or audio/mp4
coothead
You could test a known m4a file and see what the result is.
https://www.php.net/manual/en/function.mime-content-type
Hi there SamA74,
I could not get that PHP code to work with .m4a or .gif files.
As a matter of interest, though, I opened a sample .m4a file
directly in my Vivaldi browser and “Inspect” provided this info…
<source src="file:///home/coothead/coding-stuff/sample1.m4a" type="audio/x-m4a">
coothead
