File type of m4a

PHP
#1

Then, what is the file type of m4a?

#2

Hi there joon1,

It probably is audio/x-m4a- ( nonstandard ). :winky:

But read this though…

.m4a is considered audio/m4a or audio/mp4

coothead

1 Like
#3

You could test a known m4a file and see what the result is.
https://www.php.net/manual/en/function.mime-content-type

#4

Hi there SamA74,

I could not get that PHP code to work with .m4a or .gif files. :wonky:

As a matter of interest, though, I opened a sample .m4a file
directly in my Vivaldi browser and “Inspect” provided this info…

<source src="file:///home/coothead/coding-stuff/sample1.m4a" type="audio/x-m4a">

coothead

1 Like