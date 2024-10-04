File to modify

Good evening everyone
I would like to be able to modify the line below and I don’t know in which directory it is located ?
here is the directory
Hi, to locate the file you’re looking for, start by checking your theme’s folder under
/wp-content/themes/your-theme-name/. Look for the file responsible for rendering the page you’re modifying (it could be
single.php,
page.php, or another template file). If you’re using a custom template, it may have its own file within the theme folder.
Let us know how that goes.
Thank you for your response
The theme is in wp-content/themes/Divi and I would like to find the .php file where the links are located in order to modify the images of the site.