Hi folks,

i am new to xampp. i just moved a small php project from cpanel to xampp for some updates. Now this way of referring files are no longer working in xampp. Please help me to find a fix without having to edit this in many many places.

cpanel

require_once("/includes/pdo_connection.php");

xampp

require_once(“includes/pdo_connection.php”);

now i have to fix like this in many of the places. i have no idea how do i manage it manually. please help an easy way.