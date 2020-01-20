File Not Showing

I am working through a Sass tutorial using Visual Code Studio (VCS) but not sure the best category.

I added the extension “Live Sass Compile” to VSC. One of the things it’s supposed to do is automatically create 2 files (main.css and main.css.map) in the dist/css folder, after watching for changes in the main.scss file. It says it has created the files but only one of them is showing on the left (main.css). Where is the other one hiding (main.css.map), lol? There is this note but not sure what it means: /*# sourceMappingURL=main.css.map */