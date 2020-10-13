File not saving

PHP
index.php

<!doctype html>
<html class="no-js" lang="">
	<head>
    <meta charset="utf-8">
    <meta http-equiv="x-ua-compatible" content="ie=edge">
    <title></title>
    <meta name="description" content="">
    <meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1">
    <link rel="stylesheet" href="https://stackpath.bootstrapcdn.com/bootstrap/4.3.1/css/bootstrap.min.css" integrity="sha384-ggOyR0iXCbMQv3Xipma34MD+dH/1fQ784/j6cY/iJTQUOhcWr7x9JvoRxT2MZw1T" crossorigin="anonymous">
	</head>
	<body>
		<div class="container box">
			<br>
			<br>
			<br>
			<h2 align="center">PHP upload an image file through URL.</h2>
			<br>

			<div class="form-group">
				<label>Enter Image URL</label>
				<input type="text" name="image_url" id="image_url" class="form-control">
			</div>
			<div class="form-group">
				<input type="button" name="upload" id="upload" value="upload" class="btn btn-info">	
			</div>
			<br>			
		</div>
		<br>
		<br>
		<br>
		<div id="result"></div>
		<br>
		<br>
		<br>
	 
    <script src="https://ajax.googleapis.com/ajax/libs/jquery/3.5.1/jquery.min.js"></script> 
    <script>
    	$(document).ready(function(){
    		$('#upload').click(function(){
    			var image_url = $('#image_url').val();
    			if (image_url === '') {
    				alert("Please enter image URL");
    				return false;

    			} else {
    				$('#upload').attr("disabled","disabled");
    				$.ajax({
    					url:"upload.php",
    					method:"POST",
    					data:{image_url:image_url},
    					dataType:"JSON",
    					beforeSend:function(){
    						$('#upload').val("Processing...")
    					},
    					success:function(data){
    						$('#image_url').val('');
    						$('#upload').val('Upload');   
    						$('#image_url').attr('disabled',false); 		
    						$('#result').html(data.image);	
    						alert(data.message);			
    					}
    				})
    			}
    		})
    	})
    </script>
	</body>
</html>

and

upload.php:

<?php 
//upload.php

if (isset($_POST["image_url"])) {
	$message = '';
	$image = '';
	if (filter_var($_POST['image_url'], FILTER_VALIDATE_URL)) {
		$allowed_extension = array("jpg","png","jpeg","gif");
		$url_array = explode("/", $_POST["image_url"]);
		$image_name = end($url_array);
		$image_array = explode(".", $image_name);
		$extension = end($image_array);
		if (in_array($extension, $allowed_extension)) {
			$image_data = file_get_contents($_POST["image_url"]);
			$new_image_path = "upload/".rand().".".$extension;
			file_put_contents($new_image_path, $image_data);
			$message = 'Image Uploaded';
			$image = '<img src="'.$new_image_path.'" class="img-responsive img-thumbnail">';
		}else{
			$message = 'Image not Found';
		}
	}else{
		$message = 'Invalid URL';
	}
	$output = array(
		'message' => $message,
		'image'   => $image
	);
	echo json_encode($output);
}

Issue: the actual file is not yet saving.

How far through your code does it go? What debugging have you done so far? Does it get the form variables? Does it download the image correctly from the URL provided? Does it do that, but fail to save it?

Sir, This is the Live location. No errors are coming, but the file doesnt gets saved to upload folder.

Yes, but if you add echo and var_dump() statements through your PHP code to trace how far it is getting, what do you see?